RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We now print our certificates abroad — Kwara Poly

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Dr Abdul Muhammed, on Tuesday said the institution now print its certificates from overseas.

Kwara State Polytechnic main gate (GalaxyTV)
Kwara State Polytechnic main gate (GalaxyTV)

The Rector revealed this during a news conference to herald the Polytechnic’s 27th combined convocation scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Recommended articles

“In furtherance of the Management’s efforts to sanitise the system and further enhance the integrity of the institution and its certificate, the Polytechnic’s Certificate is now being printed abroad by reputable printing outfit.

“It contains at least eight hidden security features to protect its integrity and make it forge proof.

“This will assist in providing a lasting solution to the issue of certificate racketeering in the Polytechnic by fraudulent elements.

“The first set of the certificates was issued to 2019/2020 set of graduates of the Polytechnic,” Muhammed said.

The Rector, while reading out the achievements of the Polytechnic in the past two years, said in order to optimise productivity of staff, attention was paid to their health through free medical screening for them.

“This was basically to evaluate health status of the Polytechnic’s work force and provide preventive counselling and interventions where necessary,” Muhammed said.

Dr Muhammed also explained that in continuation of the Management’s efforts to restore the lost glory of the institution, the Polytechnic had resuscitated the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB).

He said the IJMB programme was suspended for more than a decade and kicked off again in the 2021/2022 Academic Session.

The Rector revealed that the Management has also obtained Kwara Poly Radio frequency License from National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

“We have procured the transmitter, Dipole Antennae and construction of Mast to enable the Station to commence operations soon.

“This is one of the key requirements for HND accreditation,” Muhammed explained.

He explained that the 2,000-capacity bottled water production project which was already completed would be inaugurated by the Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Wednesday.

He added that the institution was awaiting NAFDAC number for the product before commencement of production.

The Rector explained that Gov. AbdulRazaq declined the proposed naming of an auditorium his administration completed after him but directed that it should be named after the initiator of the project, Rear Admiral Muhammed Lawal.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NERC says consumers not required to pay for meters under NMMP

NERC says consumers not required to pay for meters under NMMP

We now print our certificates abroad — Kwara Poly

We now print our certificates abroad — Kwara Poly

Judicial panel tells government to change Lekki tollgate to EndSARS tollgate

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

What next after the ENDSARS panel report

What next after the ENDSARS panel report

FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

Vaccination against COVID-19 can’t totally stop infection – Health Minister

Vaccination against COVID-19 can’t totally stop infection – Health Minister

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

Judicial panel says invitation of soldiers to Lekki tollgate was totally unnecessary

Judicial panel says invitation of soldiers to Lekki tollgate was totally unnecessary

Trusted, well-resourced judiciary essential to rule of law, Buhari says

Trusted, well-resourced judiciary essential to rule of law, Buhari says

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases