RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has underscored the need for people especially Christians to rise and vote during elections and not only to pray.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Pastor Timothy Olaniya, Deputy Rector, Redeemed College of Technology, Redemption Camp, made the call on Sunday during a seminar organised by the Directorate of Politics and Governance, RCCG, Oyo Province 1.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar held in Ibadan and had as its theme: “Nigeria Politics and Governance: The Church Approach”.

Olaniya, also the Pastor in Charge of RCCG Lagos Provincial 12, remarked that the era was gone when the church would only pray and relax without taking further steps to vote.

“The church has prayed and will keep on praying as part of its Christian responsibility for the nation.

“But after praying, we cannot just sit down. Prayer will not use leg to go and collect PVC and vote, it will take people to rise up and do so.

“Christians should rise, let’s see how God will use us to rescue our country,” he said.

Olaniya said the RCCG was following the directions of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to raise a department for politics and governance.

“The Foursquare Gospel Church, Deeper Life, Redeemed Evangelical Mission and others have also started to establish the department.

“All over the 36 states, we have gotten the Directorate already under the CAN and PFN, not only the RCCG,” he said.

He remarked on the need for the country to have leaders who are ready to serve selflessly with contentment, like Daniel in the Bible.

“We need people who will make a difference, be trusted with money and power without compromise.

“Christians in politics must do the work righteously and maintain their integrity, more importantly, we must not leave prayers outside what we do to be divinely guided,” he said.

He called on Christians to remove the mindset that politics was a worldly and dirty game, calling on them to participate, vote, and be voted for.

Also, the Pastor of RCCG Oyo Province 1, Isaac Oyetayo, remarked that the department was established to sensitise people on the importance of participating in politics and voting.

“The directorate is established because the church has been sleeping over the years and shying away from politics, thinking it’s dirty.

“We need to sensitise members and mobilise them at the grassroots to get their PVCs.

“We have been praying, but they are not going to count our prayers; but votes, so we need to rise and act now,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]