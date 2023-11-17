We need more youths with technological knowledge to resolve challenges - FG

Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, stated this at the 33rd convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure.

The minister stated that for the country to develop, there were three key sectors that must be identified and improved upon – agriculture, manufacturing and servicing – which had been used to measure the Gross Domestic Product since 1980.

The minister, whose lecture was tagged “knowledge and research as a foundation for prosperous economy”, said universities of technology must rise more to the challenges of technological advancement in the country. Tijani said universities must be creators of jobs through technological advancement, and urged students to embrace self-investment.

”With the level of water body we have, fishery is not growing, we depend on importation of fish.

“Financial institutions have done very well, but not as we expected them to have grown.

“We are not applying knowledge and innovation; we are expecting to fish like our fore fathers did in the last years.

“Forestry is suffering the same things; coming to university is not to get degrees only, knowledge must be generated, disseminated in the way it can advance the country,” he said.