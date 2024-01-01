We must unite to end drug abuse - Ex-President Buhari calls for combat of drug abuse in Katsina

Buhari stated this at a dialogue in Katsina, organised by a group of concerned Katsina elders, Katsina Consultative Forum (KCF), with the theme, ‘Tackling the menace of drug abuse among youths in Katsina State.’

According to him, the issue of drug abuse among the youth and women in the state is a great concern, therefore, there is the need to fight and address the menace in the society.

“Our youths represent our beloved assets, and protecting them is crucial for our nation’s future. We can’t afford to watch drug abuse dismantle their potential and the country’s future.

“I urge all of us to unite and act decisively against drug abuse in Katsina State. We must not turn away from this self-inflicted suffering of our youths.

“We need to confront this issue collectively with determination and resolve the challenges,” he said.

The former president pointed out that youths were the future administrators of the state, and their potentials were immense, saying “you cannot realise these potentials if too many of you succumb to drug abuse addiction.

“Believe in yourself, ability and your future. I know the challenges you face are many, be up to it; we’ll work together to offer you the support and the opportunity needed.”

Buhari said leaders, educators, and policy makers should lead with compassion and set an example through investment in youths, providing them with education, employment and social support.

He further urged leaders to also collaborate on prevention, treatment, reintegration and strategies for those youths battling with addiction.

“This is not a challenge that one person can tackle alone, we all have a role in curbing drug abuse, let’s all stand together for the sake of our youths and prosperity of our state.

“The law enforcement agencies should also increase efforts against drug trafficking and distribution,” he added.

Gov Dikko Radda, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Faruq Lawal-Jobe, commended Buhari for gracing the occasion, and the organisers for coming with such giant efforts. According to the governor, the administration will not relent in collaborating with all the relevant agencies in fighting the drug abuse challenges.