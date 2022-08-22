RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

Ima Elijah

“In this country, we swipe aside injustice in the name of peace..."

Chimamanda Adichie (mannyjefferson⁣Makeup)
Chimamanda Adichie (mannyjefferson⁣Makeup)

Grammy nominated Chimamanda, made this remark while delivering the Keynote Speech on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association, 62nd Annual General Conference, NBA-AGC in Lagos.

In her address, Chimamanda said: “Nigeria is in disarray. Things are hard and getting harder by the day. We can’t be safe when there is no role of law. Nigerians are starve of heroes to look up to. Late Dora Akunyili and Gani Gawehinmi were heroes that Nigerians looked up to before now. Unfortunately that era has gone. I believe that NBA is in a position to give the nation, heroes that we can look up to the lead the nation.

“In this country, we swipe aside injustice in the name of peace. For as long as we did not untie the long rope of injustice, peace cannot thrive. We fail to hold leaders accountable, my experience makes me thinks that there is something dead in this country and I think it is time for collective resolution.”

Those in attendance: Notable personalities at the NBA-AGC, include former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra Governor and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Alogba Kazeem, past presidents of the NBA amongst others.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

2023 election will not be based on connections – Peter Obi

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

Commercial motorcyclists urge FG to cancel proposed ban on commercial motorcycles

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

ASUU Strike: Students call for PPP to fund universities, recount losses

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

We must save the soul of Nigeria - Chimamanda

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Police decorates 18 promoted officers in Sokoto

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

Osun Election Tribunal grants Oyetola, APC access to election’s materials

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling