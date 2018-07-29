We must pay the price for a new Nigeria - Aregbesola

news

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has called on Nigerians to accept the hardships the country is facing as the price to pay for a new Nigeria.

According to The Guardian, Aregbesola said that there is still light at the end of the tunnel despite the challenges in the country.

The Governor also asked Nigerians to give President Buhari’s government the chance to make things right.

He said Buhari can be trusted and that he is putting his best to make things better.

According to the Governor, Nigeria would have been destroyed if Buhari did not come in at the time he did.

He also said that the mess created by the previous administration will take more than one or two years to clear.

Aregbesola said this while speaking with the Committee on South-West Youth and Women Sensitisation Programme, led by wife of the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Hajia Mariya Buhari Munir.

He said “For whoever that has grievances with the present Federal Government, I want you to know that it is not always easy to correct an already damaged situation. It is obvious that there are challenges and pains, but I want us to see it as the challenge of building a new Nigeria.

“We should accept the hardships we are facing now as the price to pay for building a new Nigeria of our dreams; that country where everything will work the way it ought to is what our president is working hard to achieve. We shall get there and we shall all be better for it.

“We cannot give up on Nigeria at this time, we are almost there, let’s have faith in our president; we can do it and I know it is possible. Nigeria is redeemable and the process has already started with the present administration.”