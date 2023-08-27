We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

Adeleke stated this in his broadcast on the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state on Sunday in Osogbo.

The governor said that the creation of the state was the outcome of the struggle of the founding fathers, who worked hard to realise the vision.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great state.

“As we reflect upon the journey, let us acknowledge what shaped our state and chart a course for a brighter and more prosperous future.

“The struggle started as early as 1950s with a series of commissions of inquiry in the old Oyo State.

“The doggedness of the founding fathers was rewarded on August 27th, 1991, when General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida created nine states, including Osun State, with Osogbo as the capital.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remain unwavering in our resolve to leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

The governor also said that the creation of the state was a collective determination to achieve self-governance and development.

Adeleke, who noted that the state in the last three decades had demonstrated its strength in various fields, said his administration had achieved a lot under its five-point agenda.

The governor said he had given priority to workers’ welfare, gratuities and pension, education, affordable health care, social security and human capital development.

He said this had yielded a skilled workforce that contributed significantly to the growth of the state and the nation.

The governor said that the anniversary was a clarion call to people of the state toward sustained economic growth.

He said the state was focusing on key strategic areas such as strengthening transportation networks, modernising agriculture practices, providing financial incentives, technical assistance and access to markets by small and medium enterprises(SMEs) among others.

“By working together with determination and unity, we can build an Osun State that thrives economically, socially and culturally,” the governor said.