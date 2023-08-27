ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the anniversary was a clarion call to people of the state toward sustained economic growth.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [NAN]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Adeleke stated this in his broadcast on the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state on Sunday in Osogbo.

The governor said that the creation of the state was the outcome of the struggle of the founding fathers, who worked hard to realise the vision.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we reflect upon the journey, let us acknowledge what shaped our state and chart a course for a brighter and more prosperous future.

“The struggle started as early as 1950s with a series of commissions of inquiry in the old Oyo State.

“The doggedness of the founding fathers was rewarded on August 27th, 1991, when General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida created nine states, including Osun State, with Osogbo as the capital.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remain unwavering in our resolve to leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

The governor also said that the creation of the state was a collective determination to achieve self-governance and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleke, who noted that the state in the last three decades had demonstrated its strength in various fields, said his administration had achieved a lot under its five-point agenda.

The governor said he had given priority to workers’ welfare, gratuities and pension, education, affordable health care, social security and human capital development.

He said this had yielded a skilled workforce that contributed significantly to the growth of the state and the nation.

The governor said that the anniversary was a clarion call to people of the state toward sustained economic growth.

He said the state was focusing on key strategic areas such as strengthening transportation networks, modernising agriculture practices, providing financial incentives, technical assistance and access to markets by small and medium enterprises(SMEs) among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By working together with determination and unity, we can build an Osun State that thrives economically, socially and culturally,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State on Aug. 27, 1991, by the then Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

Fuel marketers kick against state govts’ takeover of downstream regulator role

Fuel marketers kick against state govts’ takeover of downstream regulator role

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians warn governors

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians warn governors

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT