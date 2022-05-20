RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We must be willing to work with whoever emerges at primaries - Osinbajo

Babafemi Busari

The Vice-President has called for unity among the presidential aspirants in the APC.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has called on fellow presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they must all be willing to support whichever candidate emerges victorious at the end of the party’s primary elections.

Osinbajo made the call in a statement that was released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Friday, May 20, 2022, detailing the speech he gave during his visit and consultation of delegates in Rivers on Thursday.

In the statement that was titled ‘APC has greatest potential to do the best for Nigeria, says Osinbajo in rivers.’, the Vice President said, “We are all progressives, we represent the same point of view that this country can be better; that we can improve the fortunes of our young people; that our country can be a great place. Every one of us has that desire, and every one of us can achieve that, given the chance.

“Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve pointed out that there is no need for conflict of any kind, especially among presidential aspirants. All of us, who are presidential aspirants, have either worked together or eaten together in one place or the other. We are aspirants today, but only one person would emerge, and we must be prepared to work with that person.”

He continued to stress the importance of unity among the aspirants, “We are also, of course, completely at one on the idea that the party needs to be united. So, everything that needs to be done is being done and will be done to ensure the unity of the aspirants.”

He then concluded by mentioning the importance of the APC towards the presidency as it has the greatest potential to do what is best for the country.

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

We must be willing to work with whoever emerges at primaries - Osinbajo

