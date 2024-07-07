We know your plan - Edo govt warns Aiye cult group over 7/7 anniversary

The warning was conveyed in a statement in Benin by the State Commissioner for Communications, Chris Nehikhare.

It stated that the state government had put the Police on alert to arrest and prosecute any group who disregarded the state anti-cultism Law.

“As part of the renewed effort to tackle cultism, the state government has asked youths in the state to avoid any unlawful gathering on July 7, 2024, in the guise of celebrating the anniversary of any cult group.

“The state government has been reliably informed by the relevant security agencies that Aiye (Black Axe) is celebrating its anniversary on the 7th of July 2024, with a possibility of rivalry and attack on other cult groups before, during and after the celebration.

“The state government wants to use this opportunity to remind cult groups and their members of the state anti-cultism law which prohibits their activities.

“Parents and guardians should also warn their wards to avoid any gathering of cult groups.

“Government has placed the Police and other security agencies in the State to be on the watchout to arrest and prosecute any group that violates the State’s anti-cultism Law,” Nehikhare said.