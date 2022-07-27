We kidnapped Zamfara schoolgirls in 2021 to disgrace government - Bandit says

The kingpin stated this in a documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

"The 279 schoolgirls who were kidnapped on February 27, 2021 in Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Council area of Zamfara State by my gang were done to disgrace the government as revenge for sending the military after us.

"Because they sent the military after us. We decided to show the government they should not interfere in our problems. We went to Jangebe and took the students. We wanted to get the government angry,” he said.

Sani further explained that they demanded N300 million from the government for the release of the schoolgirls but only N60 million was paid.

"We demanded N300 million but after negotiations, N60 million was paid for their release,” he said.

When asked what the money for the ransom was used for, he said the proceeds were spent on buying rifles.

“Everyone is benefiting from terrorism in Nigeria, including the government, from top to bottom. The government gets money, though, for our money, blood will spill.”