We issue travel advisory to support Nigeria's security efforts – British envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing have said that the recent travel advisory on the security situation in Nigeria was in line with the UK government’s security support to Nigeria, and Africa.

British High Commissioner Catriona Laing and Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.
Laing said that the initial threat that led to the issue of the advice warning British Citizens on the security threat in Abuja have been managed and the advise reverted.

“The FCT and Abuja has been green all the time, until we were made aware of the specific security in the Abuja, FCT area, and we have now reverted back to green.

“But the particular threat we were worried about we are confident have been managed.

“It is obviously for the Nigerian government to lead on this, the various agencies are working incredibly hard to pick up intelligence to process and to follow the leads.

“Our job as the UK is to support Nigeria, and we have a security defense partnership with Nigeria, which has many, many different aspects.

“One of the aspects is support on counterterrorism. So we do military training, for example on counter IED to how your soldiers can spot IED and dismantle it if they see one.

“So, we are here to support, but it is obviously for the Nigerian government and the military to lead on security,” Laing said.

Responding to if the U.K government liaised with Nigerian security agencies before issuing the travel advice, Laing said that the UK informed the Nigerian government before making it public.

“But we have a responsibility to our citizens to alert them if we are concerned about a security threat. But of course, that advice is available to everybody, anyone can sign up for a travel alert from us.

“So you have travel advice, everyone has travel advise and so we talked carefully to the government of Nigeria but we also have to alert our citizens and indeed anyone who wants to read,” Laing said.

We issue travel advisory to support Nigeria's security efforts – British envoy

