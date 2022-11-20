We issue travel advisory to support Nigeria's security efforts – British envoy

Laing said that the initial threat that led to the issue of the advice warning British Citizens on the security threat in Abuja have been managed and the advise reverted.

“The FCT and Abuja has been green all the time, until we were made aware of the specific security in the Abuja, FCT area, and we have now reverted back to green.

“But the particular threat we were worried about we are confident have been managed.

“It is obviously for the Nigerian government to lead on this, the various agencies are working incredibly hard to pick up intelligence to process and to follow the leads.

“Our job as the UK is to support Nigeria, and we have a security defense partnership with Nigeria, which has many, many different aspects.

“One of the aspects is support on counterterrorism. So we do military training, for example on counter IED to how your soldiers can spot IED and dismantle it if they see one.

“So, we are here to support, but it is obviously for the Nigerian government and the military to lead on security,” Laing said.

Responding to if the U.K government liaised with Nigerian security agencies before issuing the travel advice, Laing said that the UK informed the Nigerian government before making it public.

“But we have a responsibility to our citizens to alert them if we are concerned about a security threat. But of course, that advice is available to everybody, anyone can sign up for a travel alert from us.