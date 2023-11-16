ADVERTISEMENT
We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Federal Government would continue to do its possible best to improve the welfare of the citizens and remain transparent.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu said that the current administration in the country inherited a tough period in terms of insecurity, appealing to the citizens to be patient. He spoke on the security situation in the country at the ongoing 19th Annual All Nigeria Editors Conference in Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, which began on Wednesday, had the theme: “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media”.

“It is a tough time, that is the reality. We are not condemning anyone but that is the truth.

“Those who are in charge must say the truth and say it as it is,” he said.

Ribadu, however, said the situation would be better.

“It is not going to be for too long. It is a matter of time, it will be better,” he stated.

He gave the assurance that the Chief Bola Tinubu administration was committed to tackling the challenges.

“We have given Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu to manage for us.

“In the last five months, I have been by his side and seen how things are.

“We inherited a tough period. We appeal for patience and understanding.

Ribadu also solicited the support of editors.

"I appeal to you for support. We are going through tough times. It requires all of us to come together.”

Ribadu said that militancy in the Niger Delta had reduced drastically, adding that insecurity in the South East Geopolitical Zone had been curtailed since the current administration came on board.

“Let me start with the Niger Delta. At the time we took over, crude oil production stood at 1.1mbd. Today crude oil production is over 1.7mbd.

“We have witnessed three weeks without any incident of security challenge in the Niger Delta. This is the first time since 1993, but we don’t talk.

“In the South East, when we took over last year, we had 46 police stations attacked. Today, we don’t have a single one.

“The leadership we have in our country now understands things a bit better,” he added.

He said that the Federal Government would continue to do its possible best to improve the welfare of the citizens and remain transparent.

