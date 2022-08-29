We inherited N202bn debt on road projects alone from Amosun - Ogun govt

Unpaid compensation: It was gathered that the Amosun-led government had demolished some structures to pave the way for the expansion of some roads in the state.

Meanwhile, the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration noted that his predecessor failed to pay compensation to owners of those properties, but said his government was in the process of making the payment.

Debt burden: This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, who quoted the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, as saying, “The Dapo Abiodun administration inherited outstanding debt of N202 billion from the Amosun government on roads alone.”

He disclosed that the government is now looking for huge sums of money to complete abandoned roads, this is beside the billions of compensation claims it has to contend with.

The statement also quoted the Commissioner to have said that “the demolitions carried out by Amosun’s administration were unnecessary, adding that it ended up compounding the problems being faced by the present government.”

No more demolition: Akinsanya also added that Abiodun has approved the phased payment of the compensation claims, as going forward, the state government has decided to deploy the policy of no demolition in its projects execution, except where such is unavoidable.

His word: “Our road design and construction is such that we try to avoid demolition. It is actual not necessary to demolish while constructing roads, unless it is actually unavoidable.