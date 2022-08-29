We inherited N202bn debt on road projects alone from Amosun - Ogun govt

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun govt accuses Amosun of leaving N202bn debt on road projects alone

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ogun State Government also said Amosun refused to pay compensation to owners of properties demolished by his administration.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (PM News)
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (PM News)

Unpaid compensation: It was gathered that the Amosun-led government had demolished some structures to pave the way for the expansion of some roads in the state.

Meanwhile, the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration noted that his predecessor failed to pay compensation to owners of those properties, but said his government was in the process of making the payment.

Debt burden: This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, who quoted the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, as saying, “The Dapo Abiodun administration inherited outstanding debt of N202 billion from the Amosun government on roads alone.”

He disclosed that the government is now looking for huge sums of money to complete abandoned roads, this is beside the billions of compensation claims it has to contend with.

The statement also quoted the Commissioner to have said that “the demolitions carried out by Amosun’s administration were unnecessary, adding that it ended up compounding the problems being faced by the present government.”

No more demolition: Akinsanya also added that Abiodun has approved the phased payment of the compensation claims, as going forward, the state government has decided to deploy the policy of no demolition in its projects execution, except where such is unavoidable.

His word: “Our road design and construction is such that we try to avoid demolition. It is actual not necessary to demolish while constructing roads, unless it is actually unavoidable.

“The same thing applies to bridge construction. Most of the bridges constructed by that regime were a waste of resources. For instance, on the entire stretch of the 19kilometers Atan-Lusada-Agbara road has only one bridge. And the length is short,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Withdraw packing levy now, it's illegal - Falana tackles Lagos Govt

Withdraw packing levy now, it's illegal - Falana tackles Lagos Govt

We inherited N202bn debt on road projects alone from Amosun - Ogun govt

We inherited N202bn debt on road projects alone from Amosun - Ogun govt

Labour Party accuses Peter Obi's campaign coordinator of fraud

Labour Party accuses Peter Obi's campaign coordinator of fraud

2023: Kwankwaso buoyed by large crowd reception in Borno

2023: Kwankwaso buoyed by large crowd reception in Borno

Tragedy: 3 dead, 15 injured in Kano auto crash

Tragedy: 3 dead, 15 injured in Kano auto crash

NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday

NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Buhari mourns Emir of Funakaye, Mu’azu Kwairanga III

Buhari mourns Emir of Funakaye, Mu’azu Kwairanga III

3 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

3 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

FRSC investigates alleged murder of driver by its operative

FRSC investigates alleged murder of driver by its operative

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus