He said the ministry had also strengthened the capacity of armed squad in the prisons, and was making use of e-Prisons Surveillance to reduce jailbreaks.

Dambazau made this known on Thursday in Abuja while presenting the scorecard of the ministry from November, 2015 to November, 2018 tagged ‘’The Journey So Far’’.

On Administration of the Criminal Justice System, he said that the ministry was working toward reducing congestion in prisons across the country.

According to him, this is part of efforts to implement the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

‘’ The Ministry’s relationship with the Ministry of Justice is being strengthened as the administration of criminal justice system rests on the tripod of Judiciary, Police and Prisons,’’ he said.

Dambazau said that the ministry had developed the concept for the establishment of an institute of domestic security to enhance capacity of officers of the ministry and its agencies in handling conflicts and crises.

He said that the ministry had finalised work on the draft National Policy on Public Safety and Security, with inputs from stakeholders, adding that it awaiting approval by Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Dambazau said the ministry had also boosted the capacity of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service for high performance.

‘’For instance, we have established a national criminal records registry,’’ he stated.