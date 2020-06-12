President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that his administration has recorded 'notable successes' in the course of implementing its priority objectives.

In his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12, 2020, Buhari said the acclaimed successes have also established a solid foundation for future success.

He said his objectives have remained to stabilize the macroeconomy, achieve agricultural and food security, ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, develop infrastructure, fight corruption and improve governance.

The president noted that even though every single economy in the world has suffered a decline due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on Nigeria has been moderate.

He noted that the country witnessed consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession, until the coronavirus' interruption.

"The GDP grew from 1.91% in 2018 to 2.27% in 2019 but declined to 1.87% in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The president also said his government has continued to work hard to reduce social and economic inequality through targeted social investment programmes, education, technology and improved information.

The 77-year-old said the over N800 billion recovered as part of his war on corruption has been funneled into development and infrastructure projects.

With mounting insecurity in some flash points across the country, the president said criminality is being accorded appropriate priorities by the Armed Forces who he said have considerably downgraded such threats across all geo-political zones.

"I regret recent sporadic incidents with tragic loss of lives in Katsina and Borno States as a result of criminals taking advantage of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Security Agencies will pursue the perpetrators and bring them to swift justice," he said.

The president further noted that his August 2019 decision to close land borders Nigeria shares with its neighbours was to reduce security challengers through such borders.

He said the closure, named 'Ex-Swift Response', has considerably succeeded in meeting its objectives as well as improving Nigeria's national revenue.

Buhari also stressed the role of Nigerian youths as a source of strength in achieving the country's development objectives.

"In this regard, we would continue to concentrate in developing their skills, providing them with opportunities to express their entrepreneurial, research and industrial capacities as well as ample opportunity to take leadership positions in the service of the nation," he said.

Buhari was re-elected for a second term in 2019 and reiterated his promise to fight insecurity, fight corruption, and improve the economy.