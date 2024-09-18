We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

Musa stated this on Wednesday in Benin during the various strategic meetings held with stakeholders, including the troops ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The chief of defence staff said he was in Edo to assure the electorate that the military would be professional and join INEC to ensure an election without violence and intimidation.

In a meeting with senior military officers, the army general said, whoever tries to disrupt the poll would bear the consequences.

He warned individuals against carrying arms to intimidate the electorate, saying only the statutory security agencies would be allowed for the election.

“What I bring from Abuja is peace and assurance that we will act professionally during the election.

“Election must be free, fair and credible; for this implies that any other person with any other intention other than a peaceful election probably will face the consequences.

“I also want to reiterate, though the IGP has said it, that the armed forces will not accept any other individual carrying arms,” he said.

Musa warned any members of the local security network or vigilante to stay off the election duties, saying they were not part of the statutory agencies for election.

The chief of defence staff also warned the personnel of the forces deployed for the election never to compromise.

According to him, any personnel that compromises will surely face the music.

At the meeting with the stakeholders, including INEC, Police and other security agencies, the general sued for cooperation among the security agencies.

“We must provide an enabling environment for them to cast their votes. What we have to do is to support the INEC because it is the one conducting the election.

‘The police are the leading agency when it comes to security. So everything we do on security is to support the police to ensure that it is free and fair.

“We have taken part in elections over and over. So this is not going to be a new thing.

“We want this election to be the most peaceful. That is the mandate from Mr President.

“Mr President does not have any favourite. His favourite is whoever the people of Edo vote for and that’s what we must ensure that happens,” he said.

Addressing the troops for the election, codenamed “Operation Safe Conduct”, the chief of defence applauded the personnel for their readiness for the important assignment.

“I want to appreciate all of you for sacrificing yourself for the job you are doing. Most times, when we work, people don’t tell us thank you, but we should also thank ourselves because we know the job is hard.

“And to remind us that we have a job to do on Saturday and the job starts from now. We want to have the best election in Edo state.

“We are working as a team. We are all Nigerians here. Nobody is more Nigerian than the other person. We are all one and the same.

“With other security forces, we’re going to work together as a team, the police, the civil defence, the DSS and all the other ones.

“We know the election has a lot of issues. Sometimes, when it happens, there’s a lot of expectation and high tension.

“We want this election to go without any wrong call. We don’t want any disturbance,” he said.

He said the movement has been restricted on the election and no room for convoys or individuals carrying weapons.