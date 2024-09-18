ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chief of defence staff also warned the personnel of the forces deployed for the election never to compromise.

L-M: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]
L-M: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Musa stated this on Wednesday in Benin during the various strategic meetings held with stakeholders, including the troops ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The chief of defence staff said he was in Edo to assure the electorate that the military would be professional and join INEC to ensure an election without violence and intimidation.

In a meeting with senior military officers, the army general said, whoever tries to disrupt the poll would bear the consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned individuals against carrying arms to intimidate the electorate, saying only the statutory security agencies would be allowed for the election.

“What I bring from Abuja is peace and assurance that we will act professionally during the election.

“Election must be free, fair and credible; for this implies that any other person with any other intention other than a peaceful election probably will face the consequences.

“I also want to reiterate, though the IGP has said it, that the armed forces will not accept any other individual carrying arms,” he said.

Musa warned any members of the local security network or vigilante to stay off the election duties, saying they were not part of the statutory agencies for election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief of defence staff also warned the personnel of the forces deployed for the election never to compromise.

According to him, any personnel that compromises will surely face the music.

At the meeting with the stakeholders, including INEC, Police and other security agencies, the general sued for cooperation among the security agencies.

“We must provide an enabling environment for them to cast their votes. What we have to do is to support the INEC because it is the one conducting the election.

‘The police are the leading agency when it comes to security. So everything we do on security is to support the police to ensure that it is free and fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have taken part in elections over and over. So this is not going to be a new thing.

“We want this election to be the most peaceful. That is the mandate from Mr President.

“Mr President does not have any favourite. His favourite is whoever the people of Edo vote for and that’s what we must ensure that happens,” he said.

Addressing the troops for the election, codenamed “Operation Safe Conduct”, the chief of defence applauded the personnel for their readiness for the important assignment.

“I want to appreciate all of you for sacrificing yourself for the job you are doing. Most times, when we work, people don’t tell us thank you, but we should also thank ourselves because we know the job is hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And to remind us that we have a job to do on Saturday and the job starts from now. We want to have the best election in Edo state.

“We are working as a team. We are all Nigerians here. Nobody is more Nigerian than the other person. We are all one and the same.

“With other security forces, we’re going to work together as a team, the police, the civil defence, the DSS and all the other ones.

“We know the election has a lot of issues. Sometimes, when it happens, there’s a lot of expectation and high tension.

“We want this election to go without any wrong call. We don’t want any disturbance,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the movement has been restricted on the election and no room for convoys or individuals carrying weapons.

Musa assured the troops that their welfare and allowances would be taken care of.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans