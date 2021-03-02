Mr Olabode Richards, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure said that the governor had only suspended the unions’ activities due to security concerns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu, on Monday suspended activities of NURTW and RTEAN chapters in the state over alleged arbitrary increase in taxi fare and their “unruly behaviours”.

“In view of the reports making the rounds, the governor wishes to make it clear that only the activities of the unions have been suspended.

“He has only suspended the activities of the union, particularly at the motor parks, following security reports suggesting an imminent clash between the two opposing factions in the union over leadership tussle.

“The governor’s intervention becomes imperative to forestall possible break down of law and order.

“He wishes to reiterate that he did not place a ban on the NURTW and RTEAN as unions, but swiftly suspended their activities pending a meeting with the two factions as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the leadership of both Unions have been directed to vacate the motor parks for peace to reign,” he said.