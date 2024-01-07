We have no fake professors in our university — UNILORIN

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the university, Kunle Akogun, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

“We don't have fake professors and they do not exist in our university.

“The National Universities Commission had categorically dismissed the information as fallacious fabrication of mischief makers.

“The Commission has dissociated itself from the list that first surfaced in December 2019.

“We deem it expedient to categorically disassociate our institution from the story of the 11 fake professors listed against our university,” he said.

According to him, none of the persons on the list is on the university’s nominal roll, nor had any of them ever had any dealing with the University of Ilorin at any time or in any guise.

He explained that the clarification was necessary to assure esteemed stakeholders that UNILORIN had built an age-long reputation for high standards, integrity and strict adherence to best global practices.

He added that issues of staff promotion remained unsoiled and would never be compromised.

