Buhari gave the assurance while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the flag off of his re-election campaign in Kaduna.

“We have taken measures to ensure that recovered funds and assets are not handed back to those who looted the treasury as was done after my detention when my administration was toppled in the 80s.

” What we are doing is to ensure that all recovered assets are sold off and the proceeds lodged into the Single Treasury Account. That way, no one will have the opportunity to appropriate such assets.’

The President assured that the government would not be cowed to abandon the corruption war.

“The anti corruption fight is difficult in the current democratic dispensation, but we will continue to work carefully and steadily until we insulate public funds from looters.”

He said that the administration has recorded tremendous success in the war against insurgency, restiveness in the Niger Delta and other crimes and would not rest until peace is restored to all parts of the country.

“I have nothing to say than to remind you of the situation we met this country and the promises we made to you.

“So the best we can do for our country is to return the APC to power.

“The biggest gift we can give to our country is security and sufficiency and economic prosperity, ” he said.

Buhari assured Nigerians that the nation’s economy “is recovering and is on track of development.

“The larger population of the country are youth between the ages of 35 and below, Nigeria has lots of work to do to get you employment and sufficiency. We are determined to do that.”

According to him, the government has also recorded massive success in the area of agriculture and commended the support of all governors, especially those of Lagos, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kano and Jigawa states for the turnaround in rice production.

“We have stopped spending our foreign reserve to import rice, there is sufficiency in rice as we now produce it locally.”

The President expressed confidence that his victory is assured in the state and North West region, and solicited for the support of all to ensure peace and economic development of the country.

He also promised that his administration, if re-elected in the 2019 general elections, will continue to make life easier for all Nigerians.

The President then called on the people of Kaduna state to ensure that they vote for all APC candidates to enable the party complete all ongoing developmental projects and programmes across the country.

He assured the electorate that the APC administration would not betray Nigerians or allow anyone to betray them.

Earlier, National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said that the fundamental issues of the campaign were the pronouncements by the PDP presidential candidate to sell the NNPC just as they sold NITEL, NEPA, Nigerian Airways and other government agencies, saying that the people should resist the move by not voting for them.

He called on the electorate to reject the PDP because it was responsible for the collapse of the biggest textile industries in Kaduna State, sending thousands of people out of job.

Oshiomole said Kaduna is home to the President and himself, adding “with what I have seen here today, the APC has already won the general elections.

“I am therefore calling on you to ensure that you vote for all of the candidates of the APC from top to bottom during the general elections.”

Earlier, the Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, urged party supporters to vote the party all through to ensure smooth running of the APC administration.

“APC will see votes, but I must advise you, PDP has a rigging machinery. You have to do APC SAK without mistake.

“PDP will be happy if you make mistakes during the polls. President Buhari has lived all his life a hero and you owe him that duty of returning him to power,” Amaechi said.