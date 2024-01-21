We had the option to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu in his hideout - Buhari

Recall the Buhari government captured and extradited the cessationist group leader from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021. This development came after Kanu breached his bail conditions serially and fled the country.

The IPOB leader jumped bail granted by a Federal High Court on 11-count charges bordering terrorism, treasonable felony, managing unlawful society, and others brought against him by the federal government.

In his book titled, ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),’ launched in Abuja last week, Adeshina documented how Buhari chose to keep Kanu alive to face prosecution even though he had the option to eliminate him.

Quoting Buhari, while responding to a delegation under the aegis of ‘Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, the former presidential aide said, “In the past six years, I have developed a system where in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that," Buhari told the delegation.

The delegation, led by a First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, went to the presidential villa with a demand for the unconditional release of Kanu, saying the situation in the East was painful and pathetic, hence meeting Buhari for a solution.

However, the former President said, “You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as the leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, nobody will say I have confronted the judiciary. We are developing a country, and we have to go through the pains.

