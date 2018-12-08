Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

“We don’t need foreign agencies to fight HIV,” – Aisha Buhari

“We don’t need foreign agencies to fight HIV,” – Aisha Buhari

Mrs Buhari made the assertion at the launch of Free to Shine Campaign against Childhood Aids, at the Secretariat of African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria first lady Aisha Buhari play “We don’t need foreign agencies to fight HIV,” – Aisha Buhari (thebossnewspapers)

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, says Nigeria has enough resources to provide treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS, (PLWHA) without depending on foreign agencies.

Mrs Buhari made the assertion at the launch of Free to Shine Campaign against Childhood Aids, at the Secretariat of African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) on Friday in Abuja.

The theme of the campaign was “Transforming Africa through Prioritising Children, Adolescents and Mothers in the fight against HIV/AIDS. “

The wife of the president called on the Ministry of Health to create a platform that would mobilise funds from government agencies to provide adequate healthcare for the PLWHA.

She listed such agencies to include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Mrs Buhari, however, restated her commitment to the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV in the country.

“We don’t need to get other foreign agencies involved in taking care of our people.

“I believe that we have the resources which if utilised judiciously, will make all of us feel comfortable living in Nigeria,” she said.

She explained that free to shine campaign was designed to complement ongoing efforts towards the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis on the African continent.

Mrs Buhari also said that first ladies in Africa had committed themselves to the campaign with the aim at ending childhood AIDS in Africa by 2030 and keeping mothers healthy.

She said, “Many people living with HIV in Nigeria are unaware of their status, despite this challenge.

“Nigeria is committed to ensuring that the vision and mission of the free to shine campaign are achieved in the country.

“ As UNAID Special Ambassador to the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV, I need the promotion of treatment for children living with HIV in Nigeria.

“I have more reasons to ensure that this happens. My vision in this campaign is to end childhood AIDS in Nigeria and keep mothers healthy.

“This vision will be achieved through several programmes that will increase the number of HIV pregnant women identified and placed on treatment for their health and prevention of the transmission to their babies.

She, therefore, enjoined stakeholders to pay particular attention to issues that were critical to the reduction of HIV among mothers and their children.

Earlier, Mrs Helen Aphan, leader, Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN) appealed to the wife of the president to come to the aid of those infected.

“ HIV treatment is still not available and accessible to many women living with the scourge.

“I want to use this medium to cry to the wife of the president to assist in making the treatment free and available,” Aphan said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Bishop Oyedepo misfired on 'Jubril from Sudan', he...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria’s HIV indices have improved in 5 years – NACA
Pulse Opinion: This parade of ‘Fake First Lady’ is the saddest thing you’ll watch today
Mrs Buhari to inaugurate `Free to Shine Campaign Nigeria’ Dec. 7
Ni ba dan siyasa bane kuma ba mawakin siyasa bane - Adam Zango
Aisha Buhari dissociates self from N150m scandal
'They are frustrating my husband's govt,' Aisha Buhari cries out
DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's residence inside Aso Rock
Nigerians on Twitter criticise Mbaka for asking Gov Ganduje for money [VIDEO]
Victorious Super Falcons arrive Abuja from Ghana

Local

Court stops INEC, APC from disqualifying candidates in Zamfara
Ekiti State Chief Judge swears in 36 customary court judges
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election in February polls, rejected the electoral reform pill passed by parliament saying it would cause "disruption and confusion"
Buhari to state governments: Don’t make things difficult for miners
Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into law
Buhari, Ikpeazu witness signing of Agreement on Enyimba Economic City
Crowd gathers near a bridge in Ijora Badia during a battle between police and robbers
FG opens Ijora 7Up Bridge, working on Third Mainland, Alaka Bridges
X
Advertisement