RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We didn't shoot any soldier during attack on police officers - Lagos police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Lagos State on Wednesday said that policemen did not shoot at a soldier during an alleged attack on police officers by some soldiers.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the claim in a statement in Lagos.

Read Also

According to Hundeyin, attention of the command had been drawn to a report credited to the outgoing GOC, 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, claiming that a police officer shot at a soldier during an altercation on Aug. 3 in Lagos.

“In as much as the Lagos State Police Command is in grieving mood and has decided to toe the line of civility, it is pertinent to stand against misinformation.

“The fact remains that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Trade Fair area of Lagos State, about 30 privates of the Nigerian Army attacked five policemen for stopping vehicles on their lane to pave way for a heavy duty vehicle joining the expressway.

“After the soldiers had brutalised the ASP leading the team, taken out his magazine, and abducted two inspectors with their rifles, the next inspector they attempted to attack fired a single shot into the air – an act that made the soldiers to retreat.

“The single shot was into the air. At no point was anyone hit.

“The Lagos State Police Command challenges the army to present the soldier allegedly shot,” he said.

The image maker said that the police were mourning their personnel, who died in the attack.

He said that the command was eagerly waiting for the report of a panel of inquiry set up by the Nigerian Army to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“The command equally looks forward to fishing out of the soldiers behind the torture and murder of Inspector Monday Orukpe,” he said.

The official also said that the police were looking forward for return of two AK-47 rifles and three magazines allegedly carted away by the soldiers.

“This is in line with the pledge made by the Nigerian Army as conveyed by Brig.-Gen. KN Nwoko during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We didn't shoot any soldier during attack on police officers - Lagos police

We didn't shoot any soldier during attack on police officers - Lagos police

Gunmen kill immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa

Gunmen kill immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa

Flooding: Lagos govt constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu

Flooding: Lagos govt constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu

2023: Sultan, CAN sign pact to de-escalate religious tension

2023: Sultan, CAN sign pact to de-escalate religious tension

Aregbesola vows to go after passport racketeers

Aregbesola vows to go after passport racketeers

World Lion Day: WildAid says Nigeria’s lions on verge of extinction

World Lion Day: WildAid says Nigeria’s lions on verge of extinction

Lalong as Campaign DG, perfect soft landing for APC — Northern Christian Group says

Lalong as Campaign DG, perfect soft landing for APC — Northern Christian Group says

Buhari celebrates Akintola Williams at 103

Buhari celebrates Akintola Williams at 103

FG to boost power supply to Ekiti with additional 204MW - Minister

FG to boost power supply to Ekiti with additional 204MW - Minister

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi