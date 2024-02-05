ADVERTISEMENT
We didn't cause accident, will make zone tough for smugglers - NCS denies causing teenager's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

NCS official noted that some unscrupulous elements were hell-bent on twisting the narration.

We didn't cause accident, will make zone tough for smugglers - NCS denies causing teenager's death
We didn't cause accident, will make zone tough for smugglers - NCS denies causing teenager's death (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)

The spokesman of the unit, Isa Suleiman, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Katsina. He said that the incident occurred when a J5 bus driver who was trying to dodge customs operatives, rammed into some bystanders and hit a teenager around Tudun Wada Primary School in the town.

Suleiman said, “I am aware that we have a team along the Jibia border that is within a 40km radius.

“The officials of the NCS didn’t cause the incident you are referring to as alleged.

“It was caused by the reckless driving of the driver of that J5 bus.”

He said that some unscrupulous elements were hell-bent on twisting the narration.

Suleiman added, “It is a fact that smugglers are unhappy with our resolve to ensure that illicit items do not find their way into the country.

“These smugglers are looking for any opportunity to smear the NCS name through a false campaign built on mischief.

“We are a service of repute and we sympathise with the families of the victims and an investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident in collaboration with relevant agencies.”

Suleiman vowed that whoever was found guilty would face the consequences of his actions. He, however, said, “All campaigns of calumny by smugglers will not deter the unit from enforcing the directives of the Federal Government.

“We are more determined to make the Zone unbearable for smugglers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some national dailies on Monday reported that some customs operatives allegedly caused the death of a teenager during the Jibia anti-smuggling operation on Saturday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

