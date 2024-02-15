ADVERTISEMENT
We didn't ban worship centres on campus - UniCal VC denies ban, clarifies policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The university authority only came up with a policy to regulate the establishment of worship centres within the campus.

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]
University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Obi made the statement on Thursday at a meeting organised by the Chapel of Redemption, Unical campus. She said the university authority only came up with a policy to regulate the establishment of worship centres within the campus.

Obi said the move was in line with Federal Government’s policy on creation of fellowships and churches within its establishments. The vice chancellor further said that the university allowed the Catholic Church, Protestant Chapel and a mosque to operate within its premises.

"These religious organisations are given land to build their worship centres within the university campus. We cannot allocate space to every church in town,” she said.

She said that staff or students who could not worship in any of the approved centres on campus were free to worship outside the campus.

"We don’t allow fellowships in the classrooms, this can cause a lot of distractions,” she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

We didn't ban worship centres on campus - UniCal VC denies ban, clarifies policy

