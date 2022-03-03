RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, has denied extorting patients to pay for power generation to carry out its operations.

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH. [Tribune]
We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH. [Tribune]

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Oluwole Ige, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, on Thursday in Ondo.

Recommended articles

“The purported story of patients being extorted to get diesel before treatment or requested to buy diesel for the hospital is completely false.

“No patient was asked to get diesel.

“We had power outage yesterday between the hours of 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. there about. That patients were asked to buy diesel is not correct.

“We have not had power supply from the main electricity supply for over a week,” he said.

Ige said that the hospital’s diesel reserve was supposed to last till Friday but got exhausted unexpectedly by 6.00 a.m. on Wednesday because of continuous usage and difficulty in restocking occasioned from the fuel scarcity.

“It’s a one off occurrence. You will agree with me that it’s an unusual time. The process of getting supplies is currently disrupted.

“If it was not that power was constant in the hospital, power outage for a period within a day would not have been an issue.

“As I speak, the main electricity supply to the hospital has not even come up for one second over the last one week,’’ Ige said.

He lamented that the it was difficult powering the plant non-stop, particularly in this period of petrol scarcity and increased cost of products, moreso when the cost could not be transmitted to patients.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

ISWAP training suicide bombers to attack security agencies, DSS warns

ISWAP training suicide bombers to attack security agencies, DSS warns

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support

Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House, hails CIBN on professionalism

Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House, hails CIBN on professionalism

Why I want to be president —Tinubu

Why I want to be president —Tinubu

Ukraine-Russia War: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Poland suffers delay [Pulse Exclusive]

Ukraine-Russia War: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Poland suffers delay [Pulse Exclusive]

Lassa fever kills doctors, health worker as Oyo records 19 cases

Lassa fever kills doctors, health worker as Oyo records 19 cases

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]