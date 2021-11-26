RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof Jimoh Habibat-Isah, National Population Commission (NPC) Federal Commissioner, Kogi, has warned the Commission’s staffers that they could not afford to fail the country in the 2022 national population census.

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns
We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Habibat-Isah gave the warning on Friday in Lokoja at the opening of a 10-day training of enumerators, supervisors and controllers for the 2nd Census Pretest exercise.

Recommended articles

Habibat-Isah said given the importance of census to national planning, members of staff of NPC should ensure that the exercise would be credible and produces a reliable data.

“The Federal Government has so much trust in NPC for the successful conduct of 2022 population census to enable it plan for the socio-economic development of the nation.

“This is why we are into series of trainings of all controllers, Supervisors and enumerators for our 2nd pretests exercise towards ensuring that we get it right come next year’s census.

“You should therefore, know that this training is not out of place for whoever is recruited for the 2nd pretest exercise coming up between Dec 3 and Dec 10.

“You must assimilate whatever is being given to you in this training because you have supervisors and quality assurance Officers watching you and you must get it right during the pretest exercise in Kogi State“, he said

According to him, one significant benefit of a national census was to afford government the opportunity of distributing of the national resources in a fair and equitable manner.

Also speaking, the State Director of NPC, Mr Abiodun Titus-Ojo, expressed the readiness of the commission’s staff towards ensuring a hitch free and successful conduct of the 2022 population census.

“As Patriots we understand what matching order is, especially the one the government has given to us and by God’s grace we shall not fail.

“We are today assuring the Federal Government that we are ready to get it right this time“, Titus-Ojo pledged.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]