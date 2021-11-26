We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Habibat-Isah said given the importance of census to national planning, members of staff of NPC should ensure that the exercise would be credible and produces a reliable data.

“The Federal Government has so much trust in NPC for the successful conduct of 2022 population census to enable it plan for the socio-economic development of the nation.

“This is why we are into series of trainings of all controllers, Supervisors and enumerators for our 2nd pretests exercise towards ensuring that we get it right come next year’s census.

“You should therefore, know that this training is not out of place for whoever is recruited for the 2nd pretest exercise coming up between Dec 3 and Dec 10.

“You must assimilate whatever is being given to you in this training because you have supervisors and quality assurance Officers watching you and you must get it right during the pretest exercise in Kogi State“, he said

According to him, one significant benefit of a national census was to afford government the opportunity of distributing of the national resources in a fair and equitable manner.

Also speaking, the State Director of NPC, Mr Abiodun Titus-Ojo, expressed the readiness of the commission’s staff towards ensuring a hitch free and successful conduct of the 2022 population census.

“As Patriots we understand what matching order is, especially the one the government has given to us and by God’s grace we shall not fail.