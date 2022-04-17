We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

The incident which occured on Monday, March 28, 202, left nine persons dead and 26 others injured as gunmen attacked the passenger train and took away victims.

Speaking to The Nation on the bandits' rationale for the attack, a relation of one of the abducted passengers on the ill-fated train revealed that it was meant to call El-Rufai's bluff.

The man, whose name was given as Dr. Abdulkarim, is a relation of an 85-year-old woman who was abducted during the attack.

He quoted the bandits to have said that “the State Governor has been running his mouth and that was why they came to his doorstep.”

Abdulkarim added that the bandits vowed to go further in their campaign of terror against the state.

“This is just the beginning, ” he said the bandits told him.

Another source, Dr. Attah, who also has a sister among the abductees, claimed he had spoken to the bandits 11 times during which they gave reasons for their actions.

Pulse had earlier reported that the federal government has rejected the demands of the terrorists behind the Kaduna-Abuja train attack, thereby leaving the fate of the abducted passengers hanging in the balance.