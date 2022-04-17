RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits also vowed to go further in their campaign of terror against the state.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]
Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]

Bandits have reportedly claimed that the bomb attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train was staged to teach the Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, some lessons.

Recommended articles

The incident which occured on Monday, March 28, 202, left nine persons dead and 26 others injured as gunmen attacked the passenger train and took away victims.

Speaking to The Nation on the bandits' rationale for the attack, a relation of one of the abducted passengers on the ill-fated train revealed that it was meant to call El-Rufai's bluff.

The man, whose name was given as Dr. Abdulkarim, is a relation of an 85-year-old woman who was abducted during the attack.

He quoted the bandits to have said that “the State Governor has been running his mouth and that was why they came to his doorstep.”

Abdulkarim added that the bandits vowed to go further in their campaign of terror against the state.

“This is just the beginning, ” he said the bandits told him.

Another source, Dr. Attah, who also has a sister among the abductees, claimed he had spoken to the bandits 11 times during which they gave reasons for their actions.

Pulse had earlier reported that the federal government has rejected the demands of the terrorists behind the Kaduna-Abuja train attack, thereby leaving the fate of the abducted passengers hanging in the balance.

The terrorists are believed to be holding captive over 100 passengers, who were abducted from the train when it came under a bomb attack at Katari, Kaduna state.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAF kills 70 terrorists in airstrikes at Niger Republic border

NAF kills 70 terrorists in airstrikes at Niger Republic border

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Youths can't be called lazy when there's no regular power supply - Tinubu

Youths can't be called lazy when there's no regular power supply - Tinubu

TCN restores power to Ayede transmission sub-station after fire incident

TCN restores power to Ayede transmission sub-station after fire incident

Why building Islamic centre is essential to Muslim community – Pantami

Why building Islamic centre is essential to Muslim community – Pantami

Police arrest man with 250 parcels of Cannabis in Kano

Police arrest man with 250 parcels of Cannabis in Kano

2023: Ngige may join Presidential race on Tuesday

2023: Ngige may join Presidential race on Tuesday

2023: North West youths declare support for Yahaya Bello

2023: North West youths declare support for Yahaya Bello

Attacks on public facilities in Anambra sign of desperation — Police

Attacks on public facilities in Anambra sign of desperation — Police

Trending

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible; negotiations stalled

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible, negotiation stalled. [Twitter:Channels]

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]