We arrest average of 50 street traders daily – Lagos govt

The LASESC Corp Marshal, Maj. Olaniyi Cole disclosed this on Thursday during the Lagos Central Senatorial District Stakeholders and Engagement Meeting organised by the agency at its Multi Agency Safety Arena Complex in Bolade, Oshodi.

Cole said that the activities of street traders were giving the government serious concern, stressing that a special task force would be set up to enforce strict compliance with environmental laws.

He said that the task force would ensure that traders do not display their wares on the setbacks, roadsides and perimeter fencing, particularly on Lagos Island.

“Street trading remains banned in the state and anyone caught will face the wrath of the law,” he said.

The corp marshal warned traders and other members of the public to stop corrupting his men, so as to break environmental laws such as trading in the wrong places.

Cole also warned his men against corruption, which would prevent them from carrying out their duties as expected.

The Oluwole Market Leader on Lagos Island, Mrs Josephine Abeni, said that street trading in the market was affecting the sales of traders who paid millions of Naira to secure shops at Balogun Market.

Abeni called on the government to check street trading, saying that it also caused heavy human and vehicular traffic on the Island.

She urged the government to fix cameras on the streets to check the traders, adding that those arrested should be prosecuted.