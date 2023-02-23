ADVERTISEMENT
We are yet to verify allegations of dumped PVCs in Nnewi forest – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Anambra State Police Command said that it is yet to verify the authenticity or otherwise of the video clip on social media which alleged that some Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were dumped in a forest in Nnewi community.

He said the command has not received any such complaint from the concerned authority and would do proper study of the video clip to ascertain its authenticity.

He said the purported claim that a hunter found some PVCs in a forest at Nnewi would be professionally handled.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered investigations into the video to unravel the circumstances surrounding the rumour and possibly arrest the suspects behind the Act.

Therefore, he said, the command is constrained to make further comments on the matter pending full investigation.

He assured that any development concerning the matter would be made public.

The command appealed to residents to remain law abiding and report any suspicious character to the nearest police Station.

We are yet to verify allegations of dumped PVCs in Nnewi forest – Police

