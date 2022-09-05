We are safer in Northern Cyprus than our country – Nigerians in diaspora

Nigerians living in Cyprus said anyone who is not informed will be deformed.

Diasporans accuse FG of misinformation: In a statement on Monday, September 05, 2022, Daniel Oyelaja, who is the Lefkosa Coordinator of the Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus said Dabiri-Erewa should apologise for allegedly misinforming the masses.

“The Nigerian community in Northern Cyprus says no to misinformation. The misinformation about the Turkish of Northern Cyprus is uncalled for from the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri, a statement said.

“We are glad to tell the whole world that Northern Cyprus is safe,” he said.

Oyelaja declared that Northern Cyprus is safer than any part of Africa, especially, Northern Nigeria.

“Northern Cyprus is safer than any part of our country, Nigeria. Northern Cyprus is safer than Northern Nigeria. We are in safe hands here in Northern Cyprus.

“The people of this country are lovely, kind, understanding and accommodating.

“I thınk thıs country and all Nigerians in Northern Cyprus deserve an apology from Abike Dabiri for the misinformation that put our friends and families into unrest and worry,” he added.

He spoke further that “the major problem here is the high cost of living which is a global challenge.

“Nigerian policy makes it worse by limiting our Naira card to $20 per month. That is less than 400TL and 400 TL cannot feed you comfortably for two days (N8000).

“I think the Nigerian government should focus more on domestic challenges and please make home habitable for every living thing as we have in Northern Cyprus.

“We are also using this opportunity to appreciate every citizen of this great country, especially the police of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus who have really proven to us that police are truly our friends.”