RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We are safer in Northern Cyprus than our country – Nigerians in diaspora

Ima Elijah

Nigerians living in Cyprus said anyone who is not informed will be deformed.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Read Also

Nigerians living in Cyprus said anyone who is not informed will be deformed.

Diasporans accuse FG of misinformation: In a statement on Monday, September 05, 2022, Daniel Oyelaja, who is the Lefkosa Coordinator of the Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus said Dabiri-Erewa should apologise for allegedly misinforming the masses.

“The Nigerian community in Northern Cyprus says no to misinformation. The misinformation about the Turkish of Northern Cyprus is uncalled for from the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri, a statement said.

“We are glad to tell the whole world that Northern Cyprus is safe,” he said.

Oyelaja declared that Northern Cyprus is safer than any part of Africa, especially, Northern Nigeria.

“Northern Cyprus is safer than any part of our country, Nigeria. Northern Cyprus is safer than Northern Nigeria. We are in safe hands here in Northern Cyprus.

“The people of this country are lovely, kind, understanding and accommodating.

“I thınk thıs country and all Nigerians in Northern Cyprus deserve an apology from Abike Dabiri for the misinformation that put our friends and families into unrest and worry,” he added.

He spoke further that “the major problem here is the high cost of living which is a global challenge.

“Nigerian policy makes it worse by limiting our Naira card to $20 per month. That is less than 400TL and 400 TL cannot feed you comfortably for two days (N8000).

“I think the Nigerian government should focus more on domestic challenges and please make home habitable for every living thing as we have in Northern Cyprus.

“We are also using this opportunity to appreciate every citizen of this great country, especially the police of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus who have really proven to us that police are truly our friends.”

What happened: In August, Dabiri-Erewa had cautioned Nigerian students against going to Northern Cyprus, saying many students have been killed in the area, which she said was not recognized by the United Nations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We are safer in Northern Cyprus than our country – Nigerians in diaspora

We are safer in Northern Cyprus than our country – Nigerians in diaspora

Lagos 2023: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour speaks on crisis in Labour Party

Lagos 2023: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour speaks on crisis in Labour Party

Gov Fintiri swears in Adamawa’s first female chief judge

Gov Fintiri swears in Adamawa’s first female chief judge

Why Emir of Qatar asked Buhari to change travel dates

Why Emir of Qatar asked Buhari to change travel dates

Otedola bags appointment as Chancellor of Augustine University

Otedola bags appointment as Chancellor of Augustine University

Unilorin ASUU seeks elders’ intervention in ending strike

Unilorin ASUU seeks elders’ intervention in ending strike

2023: 'Shine your eyes' - PDP chieftain urges Nigerians to vote wisely

2023: 'Shine your eyes' - PDP chieftain urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags