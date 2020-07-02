The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fellowship was initiated by the Kaduna State Government to groom young Nigerians in leadership and other facets of life.

El-Rufai said while unveiling the 16 fellows that the aim was to raise a pool of detribalised, intellectually curious and patriotic Nigerians that will contribute to public leadership across the country.

He added that the programme was a deliberate investment in building capacities among youths, as future leaders.

According to him, the sustained mentorship is an effective path to raising future leaders and public servants.

El-Rufai, however, said that the plan to raise the number of Fellows from 16 to 24, was not possible due to disruptions unleashed by Coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed that the state government values young people and have given them responsibilities to deliver progressive outcomes for the people.

“The second set of fellows resumed in August 2019 and have lived up to the hopes that inspired the fellowship.

“A significant chunk of their program time has unfortunately fallen within the uncertainties created by Covid-19. But they have adopted magnificently,” he noted.

El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the pioneer and current members of the governing board of the KIF for lending their time and resources to support government in nurturing future leaders of the country.

He also acknowledged the hard work of the steering committee comprising government officials who did the preliminary work in the selection process.