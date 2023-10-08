We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC
FRSC said the statement credited to the representative of the corps marshal does not reflect the current position of the corps marshal.
In a statement issued in Abuja, Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem urged the public to disregard the report.
“The attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a report that the corps marshal is seeking the permission of the Federal Government for personnel of the corps to bear arms.
“The erroneous statement credited to the representative of the corps marshal at the passing-out parade of FRSC cadets in Kontagora, Niger, does not reflect the current position of the corps marshal and the management team,’’ Kazeem stated.
