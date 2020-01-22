Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He advised the public to be wary of the activities of some unscrupulous individuals who fraudulently extort money from unsuspecting Nigerians under the guise of recruiting them into the NAF.

“These fraudsters deceive prospective applicants to pay certain amounts of money into bank accounts with the false assurance that they would be guaranteed recruitment into the NAF,’’ he said.

Daramola said it was disheartening to note that some persons had been swindled by those unscrupulous individuals.

He said this was in spite of repeated warnings and spirited efforts by the NAF, over the years, to enlighten the public about the nefarious activities of such fraudsters.

“In view of this, it has become necessary to state firstly, that the NAF is not currently conducting any recruitment.

“Whenever such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed through the NAF official website, www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as on our official social media handles.’’

Daramola said recruitment and selection process into the NAF “is free of charge’’ and without any form of gratification.

“Furthermore, the NAF recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the NAF is a fraudster.

“The NAF wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly report anyone who solicits for payments for recruitment into the service to the nearest NAF Unit or Nigeria Police,’’ he said.