We are not recruiting - Aliko Dangote University debunks social media report
Deputy registrar expressed that the general public should desist from spreading such rumour and misleading information.
Malam Abdullahi Datti, the Deputy Registrar, Media and Publications, ADUSTECH, said this in a statement in Kano on Monday.
“The management of the university wishes to make it categorically clear that the said story is fake and unfounded, hence the general public should disregard it,” Datti said.
He also called on the general public to desist from spreading such rumour and misleading information.
