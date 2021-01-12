Kayode Sutton, Assistant Director, Public Affairs in the commission, told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that the advertisement did not emanate from the commission.

He expressed disappointment over the misleading misinformation in some media.

”The employment advertisement was not issued by the commission.

”If Lagos State Government is to employ teachers, such development (recruitment) must begin at the Lagos Ministry of Education.

”Recruitment should go through the appropriate official channels,” he said.

Sutton said the clarification was necessary to stop aspiring teachers from falling into the hands of fraudsters.