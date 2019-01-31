Chief Remi Ogungbe, the President of AMATO President and Mr Tayo Aboyeji, the South-West Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had on Wednesday placed a movement restriction for the articulated vehicles on Feb.1, Feb. 2, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

The restriction followed the plan hosting of the 2019 Access Bank International Marathon by Lagos State scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the decision was reached at the end of meeting of heads of security and traffic management agencies in the state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to inform the motoring public that there will be restrictions of movement for trailers, tankers and other articulated vehicles into Lagos state on the following days: Feb.1, Feb. 2, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

This decision is in the general interest of the motoring public and also targeted at ensuring free flow of traffic and forestall security breaches on the highways and other roads on the stated days, Omeje said.

In his reactions, Ogungbe, told NAN that the association was not carried along in the restriction decision.

If it is for the marathon race, the association will see what we can do because it is of national interest.

Although, I am not aware of this restriction before now, we know how to get our members to comply with this short notice, he said.

Also, Mr Tayo Aboyeji, the South-West Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, said that the union was also not aware of the restriction decision.

Aboyeji said that other members like Petroleum Tanker Drivers were not also aware of the proposed restriction of movement.

According to him, we are actually aware of the marathon race through the media, but not the restriction of movements for members of our union.

If we were involved in the meeting, we would have suggested alternative routes as the race is not going to be all over the metropolis.

Our restriction to Lagos for two days will send wrong signal to Nigeria that the tanker drivers are on strike again.

But, if we were duly informed, we would have known how to manage the situation.

Many tankers come into Lagos daily all over the nation, how do we now stop them from entering since they were not informed, NUPENG leader said.

Aboyeji said that the security chiefs did not consider the unions to be important, which he said was the more reason for not involving the union in their decision.

Let us see how many tankers they can stop at the toll gate.

We are peace loving people; we will see how to manage the situation before the close of work, he told NAN.

Responding to the unions claims of non-involvement, Omeje, on behalf of other sister agencies, said, That is why we went on air to inform the general public about the restriction.