We are forging ahead with strike- ASUU LAUTECH replies to Makinde’s threat

It stated that any branch that broke the strike would lose out from the benefits of the struggle, including infrastructure development.

ASUU said members had resolved to forge ahead with the strike and pursue it to a logical conclusion, which “is imminent”.

The union said government should not see students as a target of the strike but as beneficiaries of ASUU strike as the intervention of most state governments in terms of subvention had been used as part-payment of salaries.

According to the statement, the Union is shocked to hear from the Commissioner of Education, Mr Rahman Abdu-Raheem, that the state had been paying LAUTECH 100 per cent subvention when the University administration revealed to the Union that only 55 per cent subvention came from the government.

It said the balance of 45 per cent had been sought by the university through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The ASUU leaders stated that the commissioner’s claim on subvention had created further distrust between the management and the unions as to who was telling the truth.

According to LAUTECH ASUU, the responsibilities of capital projects had been totally abdicated and surrendered to TETFUND and NEEDS assess projects of ASUU’s struggles.