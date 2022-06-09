RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We are forging ahead with strike- ASUU LAUTECH replies to Makinde’s threat

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ladoke Akintola University Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday said it would forge ahead with its strike and warned its members not to break off.

LAUTECH (IndependentNG)
LAUTECH (IndependentNG)

The union in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Professors Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin after their Congress, reacted to an alleged threat by Gov. Seyi Makinde to stop payment of subvention until lecturers returned to classroom.

Recommended articles

It stated that any branch that broke the strike would lose out from the benefits of the struggle, including infrastructure development.

ASUU said members had resolved to forge ahead with the strike and pursue it to a logical conclusion, which “is imminent”.

The union said government should not see students as a target of the strike but as beneficiaries of ASUU strike as the intervention of most state governments in terms of subvention had been used as part-payment of salaries.

According to the statement, the Union is shocked to hear from the Commissioner of Education, Mr Rahman Abdu-Raheem, that the state had been paying LAUTECH 100 per cent subvention when the University administration revealed to the Union that only 55 per cent subvention came from the government.

It said the balance of 45 per cent had been sought by the university through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The ASUU leaders stated that the commissioner’s claim on subvention had created further distrust between the management and the unions as to who was telling the truth.

According to LAUTECH ASUU, the responsibilities of capital projects had been totally abdicated and surrendered to TETFUND and NEEDS assess projects of ASUU’s struggles.

They further noted that lecturers were very sensitive to the plight of the students but that the government should thank the union for the struggle which had helped in training its members in human capacity Development through TETFUND grants.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: APC leaders must close ranks for Tinubu to win -Idimogu

2023: APC leaders must close ranks for Tinubu to win -Idimogu

Wadada resigns membership of APC

Wadada resigns membership of APC

APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria

APC presidential ticket: Alli congratulates Tinubu, says victory beginning of new Nigeria

APC made best decision in choosing Tinubu – Sen. Abiru

APC made best decision in choosing Tinubu – Sen. Abiru

2023: Prince Ado-Ibrahim emerges YPP presidential candidate

2023: Prince Ado-Ibrahim emerges YPP presidential candidate

Ebonyi Govt House photographer abducted, kidnappers demand N50m ransom

Ebonyi Govt House photographer abducted, kidnappers demand N50m ransom

APC Primaries: Tinubu’s victory, well deserved -Lalong

APC Primaries: Tinubu’s victory, well deserved -Lalong

2023: Okunu-Lamidi loses SDP presidential ticket to Adebayo

2023: Okunu-Lamidi loses SDP presidential ticket to Adebayo

Buhari congratulates Tinubu over winning APC’s presidential ticket

Buhari congratulates Tinubu over winning APC’s presidential ticket

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]