ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN also reports that security patrol vehicles were also seen on major streets within the state capital.

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve [Twitter:ChannelsTV]
Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve [Twitter:ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of visit to the commission office on Friday, armoured vehicles and security personnel, both armed and unarmed, were strategically positioned at the entrance of the office, in Yenagoa.

Many others were waiting to move to their duty posts.

Some of the security agencies at the centre include the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Fire Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN also reports that security patrol vehicles were also seen on major streets within the state capital.

The deployment of ad hoc staff accompanied by security personnel, and vehicles for election duties was also ongoing at the time of the visit to the INEC office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah