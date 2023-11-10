Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of visit to the commission office on Friday, armoured vehicles and security personnel, both armed and unarmed, were strategically positioned at the entrance of the office, in Yenagoa.

Many others were waiting to move to their duty posts.

Some of the security agencies at the centre include the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and Fire Service.

NAN also reports that security patrol vehicles were also seen on major streets within the state capital.