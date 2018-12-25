So, you’ve never heard or seen President Muhammadu Buhari sing before? Not anymore!

As Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ around the world, Nigeria’s President can be seen here singing a Merry Christmas tune alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

And to show how much he enjoyed it, Buhari went ‘wow’ at the end.

On Christmas Eve, the Nigerian leader sent a Christmas message to his compatriots, telling them that “we must not also forget that what lies ahead of us as a nation is better than whatever we must have experienced in the past.

“With general elections around the corner and heightened political activities across the country, I have charged our security and law enforcement agencies to secure the sanctity of the ballot box and ensure that the outcome of the polls reflects the will of the Nigerian people”.

Did you enjoy the president’s Christmas tune?