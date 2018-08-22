Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Waste management: Lagos Govt. creates 2 more transfer loading stations

Waste Management Lagos Government creates 2 more transfer loading stations

TLS is a building or processing site for waste before they are taken to the engineered landfills where waste materials are buried.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LASG issues 20-day ultimatum for markets clean up play Lagos Government creates 2 more transfer loading stations (@Followlasg)

The Lagos State Government says it has opened two more Transfer Loading Stations (TLS) for effective waste management.

Mr Adebola Shabi, the Special Adviser on Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the two loading stations are located at Odaleke and Agunlejika areas of the state.

TLS is a building or processing site for waste before they are taken to the engineered landfills where waste materials are buried.

It is an integral part of the waste management treatment infrastructure chain.

Shabi said the recently created stations has increased the number of functional loading stations in the state to five.

According to him, TLS will hasten the turn-around time for waste collectors, thereby ensuring a cleaner Lagos.

The government has reopened the landfill at Abule-Egba to enhance waste management.

“So in the last two weeks, we have opened two loading stations and a landfill, and we are still looking for sites to open for more landfills in Igando and Isheri-Olofin areas.

“We are working to ensure that the environment is clean. If these five TLS are working efficiently, there will be no waste on the streets,” Shabi said.

Waste management, he said, was usually a population growth challenge, particularly with the tonnes of waste generated daily in Lagos State.

The special adviser disclosed that Lagos with a population of about 24 million, generates over 20,000 tonnes of waste on a daily basis.

“In the past, only Epe and Ewu Elepe landfills are functioning, and the distance from Lagos metropolis down to these landfills is far.

“When you talk about waste management law, you do not have to travel far because of the environmental and health impacts.

“By the time you allow trucks to travel far, leachate (liquid) from the waste drips on the roads which affect the asphalt and damage the roads.

“Also, the stench or odour that comes from the waste is not good for human health and so the transfer loading stations help to process the waste before being taken to the landfills,” Shabi said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in...bullet
3 Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous...bullet

Related Articles

Serial Killer Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second
Ambode Hold your nose, Lagos is now one huge garbage city
Worst Liveable City Lagos may have its problems, but it ain't the worst place to live in
Lagos LG Election If you didn't vote, congratulations, you just played yourself
Yahaya Bello How Kogi governor murdered sleep
In Lagos Government seals filthy building over environmental infraction
Lai Mohammed The plan to ban production of music videos abroad belongs in a bin
Lifestyle Lagos and Port-Harcourt airports are amongst 5 worst in the world, and here’s why
Pulse Opinion Dapchi and Chibok should never happen again
Strategy The cost difference between Melania Trump's and Michelle Obama's outfits reveals the truth about America's criticisms of them

Local

Ex-APC spokesman, Timi Frank, says Buhari's 800 meters walk in Daura does not put food on the tables of Nigerians.
Timi Frank Buhari’s 800m walk does not put food on tables of Nigerians
Childbirth Doctor explains why high number of caesarean deliveries
Buhari says NYSC one of the best things to happen to Nigeria
Buhari President pledges to assist visually-impaired Corps Member
Buhari winning war against insecurity - Lai Mohammed
Buhari President winning war against insecurity, driven corruption under the table - Lai Mohammed