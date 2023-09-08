ADVERTISEMENT
WASSCE candidate stripped half-naked

Emmanuel Tornyi

A candidate writing the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at Ofori Panin Senior High School examination center has been stripped half-naked.

WASSCE
WASSCE

The WASSCE student was stripped half-naked for wearing an unprescribed dress to the examination centre.

The candidate wore a white shirt over a brown pair of khaki shorts to the examination centre, infuriating a WAEC official who stripped him of his shorts leaving just his boxer shorts on to write the exams.

Reports stated that the incident which occurred on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The incident is among a number of cases of intimidation and antagonism allegedly meted out to candidates at the centre where in some cases, candidates complained of some WAEC officials unleashing fear in them by deliberately harassing them without any cause.

Some candidates who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity named one George Agyekum, a depot officer who is a Senior Assistant Registrar at WAEC.

He is alleged to be intimidating candidates, unleashing terror, and deliberately harassing them in order to create psychological effects on the candidates.

George Agyekum allegedly pushed and slapped a candidate over suspicion of an attempt to cheat.

When George Agyekum was contacted, he declined to comment when journalists approached him to react to the assault.

He, therefore, directed the journalists to speak to his bosses in Accra.

Some parents whose wards are taking part in the examination expressed discontent with the conduct of the officials and called on the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to intervene.

Emmanuel Tornyi

