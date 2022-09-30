RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Washington DC proclaims Oct. 1 Nigerian American Day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The City of Washington DC, United States, has proclaimed Oct. 1 as Nigerian American Day in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser.
Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser. [abcnews]

Bowser said the District of Columbia had one of the largest Nigerian immigrant populations in the U.S., adding that DC residents saluted the contributions of Nigerian Americans as civic leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

According to her, Nigerian music and art, particularly Afrobeats and Nollywood, enrich the cultural economy and strengthen cultural ties.

“The Nigerian Center, an immigrant and cultural center in Washington, DC, provides a platform for the African diaspora to learn about their Nigerian heritage and expands pathways for recently arrived Nigerian immigrants to become Nigerian Americans.

“The city’s Office on African Affairs works with the Nigerian Center to foster economic inclusion and advancement and to promote Nigerian culture,” Bowser said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Center is the first immigrant and cultural center for the Nigerian diaspora in the U.S.

It was established to connect to the Nigerian culture while offering financial inclusion and social justice opportunities for members of the Nigerian American community in the U.S..

The center also curated cultural programs for first-generation Nigerian-Americans and supported newly arrived immigrants.

Also, the Nigerian center is opening a walk-in immigration clinic in Washington, D.C. for community members who required legal assistance regarding immigration and naturalisation.

The center and several community organisations serving the Nigerian American community will announce the opening on Oct. 4.

