On Friday, January 10, 2020, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stopped by the Bariga market in mainland Lagos.

Word on the street is that he also asked about how much fish, tomatoes and other foodstuff cost these days in the local market.

Sanwo-olu at the Bariga market (Gboyega Akosile)

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, tells Pulse that it was a different conversation between the governor and the traders out there in the market.

“The governor stopped by after visiting the teachers at their training in CMS Schools Complex Bariga.

“Mr Governor made a stop at the Bariga market to feel the pulse on the streets. He thereafter interacted with the market women and encouraged them to adhere to environmental hygiene rules and keep their environment clean.”

