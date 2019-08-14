A disturbing report has surfaced in the Punch newspaper of Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

According to the story, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was allegedly kidnapped along the Benin-Asaba expressway last Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred between the Onicha-Ugbo and Issele-Uku stretch of the road.

The name of the victim was given as Mr. Okoro.

Ransom payment and a denial

Mr. Okoro oversees the Galilee Police Station, Ute-Ogbeje community in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta state.

Punch would also report that the victim was set free by his abductors after paying a ransom of N3 million.

A source at the state police command headquarters in Asaba told the newspaper that the victim was freed by his abductors after parting with a ransom of N3million.

The gunmen were said to have shot indiscriminately before whisking the victim away to an unknown destination.

Mr. Okoro reportedly regained his freedom on Sunday, August 11 after the negotiated ransom was dropped at a designated location for the abductors to pick up.

The story has generated plenty of chatter online, with some submitting that if members of the police force are abducted and forced to pay up to regain freedom, what hope is there for the rest of the citizenry whom the police is supposed to be safeguarding?

However, the police has denied that one of its personnel was kidnapped.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, told Punch that there was no kidnap of a DPO as reported and no subsequent payment of ransom.

Adeleke said it was the DPO’s friend who was kidnapped.

He added that he had been in touch with the DPO and that the police has never been a fan of payment of ransom for kidnap victims.

Police spokesperson Frank Mba was not immediately available for a response when Pulse rang his number.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria despite incessant clampdowns by specialist and sophisticated police squads.

In early July, gunmen kidnapped two Chinese men in Edo State, south of Nigeria and killed their police orderly.

In June, two Lebanese workers of a construction company were kidnapped in Rivers State.

In 2017, the police arrested Evans, an alleged kidnap kingpin.

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, soldiers engaged police personnel in a shootout along the Ibi-Jalingo Road in Taraba State.

The police was transporting alleged kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu when their bus was assailed with a hail of bullets from the guns of soldiers.