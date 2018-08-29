Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices

news

The Osun Government workers, on Wednesday, stayed away from the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Labour Unions to embark on a three-day warning strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker was seen on the premises, except the security personnel.

The same scenario played out at the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government Secretariats, both in Osogbo.

NAN recalls that the strike followed a notice issued on Tuesday by the state Joint Labour Unions, comprising the Joint Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress,.

The statement directed all civil servants in the state to embark on a three-day warning strike to demand the payment of their salary arrears and other entitlements.

The unions in the statement, are asking the state government the payment of 34 months’ salary arrears of 50 per cent for officers on Grade Level 08 and above, equaling 17 months full salary.

“Payment of 34 months pension arrears of retired workers in the state, remittance of 34 months contributory pension arrears, and payment of outstanding gratuity to all pensioners”.

Also, the workers are demanding payment of the 2016 leave allowances across board to officers of the state government.

In his reaction, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the Osun Commissioner of Information and Strategy, said a meeting was being arranged with the workers to resolve the issues raised.

“We always find a way of resolving whatever differences that we have with the workers in the state and I assure you that this is not going to be an exception.

“The issues raised are issues that are always being addressed since, even without anybody asking for it, I am sure we are going to find a way of resolving the issues,” he said.