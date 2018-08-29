Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices

Warning Strike Osun Government workers stay away from offices

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker was seen on the premises, except the security personnel.

  • Published:
play Osun Government workers stay away from offices (dailytrust)

The Osun Government workers, on Wednesday, stayed away from the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Labour Unions to embark on a three-day warning strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker was seen on the premises, except the security personnel.

The same scenario played out at the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government Secretariats, both in Osogbo.

NAN recalls that the strike followed a notice issued on Tuesday by the state Joint Labour Unions, comprising the Joint Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress,.

The statement directed all civil servants in the state to embark on a three-day warning strike to demand the payment of their salary arrears and other entitlements.

The unions in the statement, are asking the state government the payment of 34 months’ salary arrears of 50 per cent for officers on Grade Level 08 and above, equaling 17 months full salary.

“Payment of 34 months pension arrears of retired workers in the state, remittance of 34 months contributory pension arrears, and payment of outstanding gratuity to all pensioners”.

Also, the workers are demanding payment of the 2016 leave allowances across board to officers of the state government.

In his reaction, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the Osun Commissioner of Information and Strategy, said a meeting was being arranged with the workers to resolve the issues raised.

“We always find a way of resolving whatever differences that we have with the workers in the state and I assure you that this is not going to be an exception.

“The issues raised are issues that are always being addressed since, even without anybody asking for it, I am sure we are going to find a way of resolving the issues,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buharibullet
3 Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voicebullet

Related Articles

In Osun Workers to embark on a 3-day warning strike
Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola 5 quick facts about APC governorship candidate in Osun
In Kwara State government clears June salaries
Aregbesola 'I refused to earn a salary from day one', Governor says
In Oyo NUJ begins clampdown on fake journalists
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ASUU condemns 300% hike in LAUTECH fees
In Oyo NURTW boss buried in Ibadan amid tears
Buhari Don scores president high on education, urges more efforts
Samuel Ortom Senator David Mark says move to impeach Governor unconstitutional
In Osun Workers receive full salaries after 3 years

Local

Nigerian Army troops kill 30 Boko Haram members.
Counter Insurgency Inflict maximum casualty on Boko Haram insurgents - GOC directs troops
IDPs accuse Buhari of sending them to Boko Haram because of elections
Boko Haram IDPs accuse Federal Government of sending them back to bombs and bullets because of elections
Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
Continuous Voter Registration Akeredolu declares Thursday work-free in Ondo
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole has alleged that some aides of Governor Samuel Ortom were involved in the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue state.
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman