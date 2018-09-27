Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Warning strike: Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery

Warning Strike Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery

Ibara said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Thursday while monitoring the ongoing warning strike declared by the NLC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery play

Akwa Ibom NLC says workers under slavery

(Twitter/The Punch Newspapers @MobilePunch )

Comrade Iboro Ibara, the Akwa Ibom Vice Chairman of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described the situation of workers in the country as that of being under slavery.

Ibara said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Thursday while monitoring the ongoing warning strike declared by the NLC.

He said that workers in the country were angry because what they were being paid as minimum wage was not up to a living wage.

“I don’t think it is a matter of compliance. Every worker in Nigeria knows that he or she is not earning a living wage. It is not a question of compliance.

”It is that workers across the country are angry. All offices are under lock and key, you cannot expect to see any worker.

“They have been angry for years, this is slavery; we do not even need to compel the workers to join the strike.

“Every worker is angrily at homes. They (workers) are looking for avenues to explode. The slavery in this country is too much.

“We are talking about living wage here, what we are calling a minimum wage is not even living wage.

“The Government should be happy that we have even condescend to a level of even accepting this minimum that cannot be called a living wage.

“So, no worker will go to work in Akwa Ibom State until we receive contrary directive from our National Headquarters,” Ibara said.

When NAN visited the Federal Secretariat on Abak road, the gate shut as workers deserted the place leaving the presence of the security operatives from the Nigeria Immigration Service at the gate.

Speaking to NAN, Comrade John Sebastian, Branch Chairman of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE), Federal Secretariat branch, said workers had been patient for so long.

Sebastian noted that workers across country were aggrieved due to the treatment meted to them by various governments.

We have been patient for so long. Every worker is now aggrieved, we need something to be done for workers.

“It is not only politicians that are supposed to enjoy the resources of this country whereas they are not doing anything to better the lots of the masses,” Sebastian said.

NAN reports that public primary and secondary schools in the state remained closed as pupils and students who went to schools were seen returning home.

The situation was the same in financial institutions as banks in Uyo metropolis were not open. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole...bullet

Related Articles

Workers Welfare Abia needs N25bn to clear salary, pension arrears, says NLC
ASUU Lecturers reject FG's money, ready to go on strike
Theresa May UK PM vows low taxes in post-Brexit business pitch
New Minimum Wage FG to reconvene Tripartite Committee on Oct 4, labour insists on strike
NLC Labour begins indefinite strike over new minimum wage
Politics China blocks US Navy warship's entry to Hong Kong port as ties between Washington and Beijing circle the drain
Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000
NLC Strike Labour in Anambra directs total compliance
In Kogi Labour directs members to commence strike midnight
NLC Strike We will not join, Bauchi poly ASUP says

Local

Abdul’aziz Yari Stop using insecurity to campaign against me, Gov. warns aspirants
Osun workers to commence 3-day warning strike, Wednesday
Minimum Wage Saga Kaduna workers dare NLC, ignore warning strike order
Disregard NLC strike, NUPENG tells Nigerians
NLC Strike Unions shut down aviation agencies at Lagos airport
Buhari and Osinbajo
Buhari President insists his Government will win war against corruption
X
Advertisement