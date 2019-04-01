Kanu said the order is an attempt by the Federal Government to limit him from traveling across the world to fight for the liberation of Biafra, a proposed nation of southeastern states that he wants to break away from Nigeria.

Kanu said any attempt to enforce the order will provoke him to activate a 'legal assault against Nigeria', arguing that the charges against him are trumped up.

In a statement obtained by Punch, he said, "I am a Biafran that holds a British citizenship. Nigerian law courts and their judges are of no consequence to me. I am not a Nigerian citizen; therefore, your bail revocation is completely meaningless to me. My devotion to the absolute and puritanical pursuit of the total restoration of the sovereignty of the Republic of Biafra is unwavering.

"My lawyers are waiting for an Interpol red notice against my name and all hell will break loose. If the intention of Binta Nyako is to curtail my travels, thereby limiting IPOB diplomatic offensive, then let me assure Biafrans that our enemies have failed.

"Should they request Interpol intervention in this matter, I will give my lawyers here in the UK the instructions we need to launch a no-holds-barred legal assault against Nigeria.

"So, I am waiting for them. Europe and Interpol are not a bunch of wild beasts like Nigerian law courts and her security services. In Europe there is rule of law which is also binding on Interpol.

"The treasonable felony charge they levelled against me is not a crime that could be committed by merely carrying Biafran flag about and preaching secession, but one that could only be committed using guns, bombs and other weapons, which my group has never been associated with.

"I warn the Federal Government not to dare me because I'm capable of causing trouble for Nigeria."

Justice Binta Nyako issued the arrest order against Kanu on Thursday, March 28, 2019 after the court determined that he flouted his bail conditions.

Kanu had been arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) in 2015 and charged with treasonable felony, inciting violence and hate speech, among other charges, for his secessionist activities.

He spent two years in custody until he was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017.

In the ensuing months, he constantly violated his bail conditions and eventually disappeared in September 2017 after a week of high-profile clashes between his group and the Nigerian Army. IPOB was also designated a terrorist organisation that same month by the Federal Government and had its activities proscribed.

Even though the group had claimed that Kanu disappeared because he was secretly apprehended by the Army, he was pictured 13 months later later praying at the Wailing Wall of Jerusalem, Israel, on October 19, 2018.