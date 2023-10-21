Wanted for girlfriend's death, Killaboi arrested at nightclub in Sierra Leone

Killaboi had gone underground since he confessed to having killed his girlfriend, a 21-year-old student of Lead City University, in his Oral Estate home on July 13, 2023.

Following growing calls by Nigerians for police intervention, the spokesman of the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeying, disclosed the force's readiness to resolve the case.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on October 10, Hundeyin announced that Killaboi has been declared wanted by the Lagos police, urging citizens with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Meanwhile, the latest reports said the suspect has been arrested with some ladies at a nightclub in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Friday, October 20, 2023.

According to the reports, Killaboi changed his name to Kanu Princeton Samuel and paid $25,000 to purchase a Sierra Leonean passport under his new nomenclature.

Pulse Nigeria

As of the time of this report, the Nigerian police have yet to confirm the suspect's arrest, but a picture of him in handcuffs is already circulating on social media.

His arrest is suspected to be a result of the combined efforts of the Nigerian police and their counterparts at Interpol.

Background

The tragic incident came to light when Killaboi took to his Instagram page, @Killaboigram_, to admit to stabbing Osedion during a heated argument.

He confessed to the crime after the victim was reported missing and her lifeless body was discovered in his residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State.