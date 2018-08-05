Wanted Boko Haram member arrested in Borno IDP camp

news

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a wanted Boko haram member in Borno state.

According to Vanguard, the suspect, Maje Lawan was nabbed in a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Banki.

The Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu told newsmen that the suspect is number 96 on the wanted list.

”The suspect believed to be number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the Army was apprehended after he infiltrated into the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area.

” The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“The public is reminded to be vigilance and to report any suspicious person, movements as well as activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action,” Chukwu added.

Air Force bombs Boko Haram meeting hall

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) also conducted a successful attack on a Boko Haram hideout in Daban Masara in Borno.

The Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said that a building used for meetings was destroyed during the operation.