Onnoghen is facing six charges of non and fraudulent declaration of assets relating to his failure to declare a series of bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies, as required by law.

President Buhari controversially suspended the top judge in January and inaugurated Justice Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN based on an order of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCT), a move that attracted outrage from opposition parties and the international community.

Onnoghen turned his resignation letter in to President Buhari late on Thursday, April 4, 2019, according to a report by TheCable.

His decision comes just a day after National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended his compulsory retirement due to alleged misconduct.

